Early morning shooting kills 1 person in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta on Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office responded to the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle just before 2:45 a.m. in reference to shots fired and one person injured.

When deputies got to the scene, they found one man dead with a gunshot wound.

The coroner’s office pronounced the victim dead around 3:45 a.m.

So far, the victim’s name has not been released.

Additional details are limited at this time as it is still an on-going investigation.

