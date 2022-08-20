Early morning shooting kills 1 person in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta on Saturday morning.
The sheriff’s office responded to the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle just before 2:45 a.m. in reference to shots fired and one person injured.
When deputies got to the scene, they found one man dead with a gunshot wound.
The coroner’s office pronounced the victim dead around 3:45 a.m.
So far, the victim’s name has not been released.
Additional details are limited at this time as it is still an on-going investigation.
