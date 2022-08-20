Submit Photos/Videos
Lakeside tests out the new turf against Aiken in Friday night thriller

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -From Greenbrier to Evans to Grovetown and Harlem. Lakeside too.

It was out with the grass and in with the turf this offseason.

“I’m standing in class, teaching his poor now rain, I’m looking out there and one of the kids says, ‘coach, we’re gonna practice and not just said we got turf’,” said Jon Johnson, Lakeside’s assistant coach.

No more excuses - both on the turf and off.

“It becomes almost, it’s like your own child, you know, my wife, and she’ll make jokes and facebook and things like that and say, well, he’s off to see his other family today,” said Johnson.

Taking care of a field is not easy, especially when you’ve done it for more than 24 years, but to Johnson, ut’s just the circle of life.

Johnson said, “You want it to be the best for the kids that, you know, they this is their opportunity, they have four years to have the best time of their life. And you want to make it as good as you possibly can.”

The seniors know it too.

“This one doesn’t get muddy. So I don’t have to worry about like slipping, rolling my ankle twisting it when I’m going up to kick the ball. And it just it feels nice to kick off of,” said senior Will Hattaway.

Lakeside dominated the turf against Aiken 32-0.

