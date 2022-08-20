Georgia Soul coach leads basketball team to nationals

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - August is Black Business Month and here in Augusta, there’s a sports team manager making sure her players have fun playing the game and earn a living doing it.

From playing basketball in May Park to playing professionally in Romania, Ernesia Wright never lost her passion for the game of basketball.

“You know, when your bones and muscles don’t work anymore, you still enjoy seeing others grow,” said Wright.

The Augusta native founded the Georgia Soul. It started out as a women’s team but became a men’s team.

Now, they’re moving up to a bigger league.

“We just felt it was a great opportunity to try to expand everything that the TBL stands for is everything the Georgia Soul stands for,” she said.

The team is officially a part of “The Basketball League,” also known as TBL, the third largest professional league, behind the NBA and G-League.

“Also still giving guys the opportunity who want to go to that next level to play right here at home,” said Wright.

This year players and staff will get paid and plan to have a new place to play at Paine College.

“Having the Georgia Soul here, just gives another professional component or element to giving back to those youth who are looking to further their life in basketball,” said Wright.

The Georgia Soul is more than just basketball, it’s full of mentors, community leaders, and motivation for the younger generation.

“People love basketball,” she said.

Wright wears plenty of hats, all while being a successful business owner.

“Thankful for my husband, my kids,” said Wright. “Without my team, I couldn’t do it alone.”

Ever since Wright started the organization seven years ago, they’ve taught young kids how to play the game, completed service projects, and make it to the championships.

The upcoming season will start in March with tryouts and training camp early next year.

