Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The weekend looks to stay drier with lower rain chances Saturday in comparison to Sunday. Coverage of showers and storms will be isolated with a better chance for scattered showers and storms by Sunday. Morning lows this weekend will stay near 70. Highs will be warmer as well, reaching into the upper 80s. Heat indices will reach the mid to upper 90s Saturday afternoon. Winds will be light and variable Saturday. Better rain chances are expected Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening as our next front approaches from the northwest.

Our pattern stays cooler than average and wet again as we head into early next week. Highs will be in the mid-80s Monday through Wednesday next week with scattered rain chances each day. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.