Augusta mayor-elect, residents come together as a community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson hosted another food truck Friday event for families to take a break together.

Friday was his second one since he re-branded after the elections. It’s the third Friday of every month.

Now, we want to know if he’s seeing what the city needs of him.

“It started out rainy. But thank God everything cleared up for us to have a nice day,” said the Co-owner of Buckey Sweet treats and more, Eursella Hamilton.

Rain or shine didn’t stop folks from gathering in south Augusta.

Johnny Kinsey, resident said: “I just happened to be driving by outside and decided to stop by and see what’s going on.”

He pulled over to the sounds of loud music and smells of fresh food filling the air.

Johnson said: “It’s a place where a lot of neighbors get together and meet, and they come in and talk to us and tell us their concerns and share their successes. I have learned that south Augusta has desperately yearned for events like this.”

Johnson says he wants more community involvement from the very start.

Kinsey said: “Get to know the people. Get to know the people that you’re serving. Don’t just sit back in a corner somewhere. Get to know the people.”

Getting to know the people is what Johnson hopes to accomplish even before taking office

“It gives us a great opportunity to tell people who I am. Explain my vision, try to help them understand that we’re one community, we’re one city, and we’re going to move forward positively,” said Johnson.

Moving forward, having some fun, and turning strangers into friends.

Hamilton said: “It gives me exposure. Lets me meet other people. Also, I’m able to talk to people and see people from different areas.”

Different parts of this city coming together as one.

