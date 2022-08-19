Submit Photos/Videos
What the Tech: How to make sure you have fast internet

By Jamey Tucker
Aug. 19, 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Never mind the grass being greener, the internet may be faster across the street.

You may have to put up with buffering every time you try to watch something on Netflix while your neighbor isn’t just streaming video, their kids are playing online video games. There are six computers and smartphones all connected to their WiFi router.

What gives? Your neighbor may get faster internet speeds than you if they use a different internet provider. It can vary from street to street, even house to house.

If you don’t know what’s available at your address, you could be paying too much for speeds too slow. Now there’s a map where you can find out. You’ll find it on the FCC website, specifically Broad Band Map.

Here’s how it works: Search for your home address when you get to that homepage which will show your home and street on a map. There are different shades of blue, but you can ignore the colors. It only tells you how many choices are available in that area.

What you’ll want to see is the Information on the right side of the page which shows all of the providers you can choose from, along with the download and upload speeds provided by each company. One address we searched for shows that AT&T Fiber and Comcast Cable are both available with 1G or 1,000 megabytes per second for downloads.

That’s the important number for streaming video, playing games, and connecting multiple devices to your WiFi network.

If you frequently upload files to cloud servers, you’ll want to pay attention to the upload speeds, and there’s a huge difference.

In that location search, AT&T fiber offers 1G upload while Comcast is just 35 megabytes per second. Some rural areas have fewer companies to choose from.

It’s common to see many rural communities topping out at just 100 megabytes per second for downloads. You can search any street address in the country, so for people who are thinking of buying a new house, this is valuable research. The broadband map is about a year old, and the FCC is updating it regularly.

