WATCH: Bond granted for man indicted in Murdaugh cases, accused of removing evidence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bond hearing took place in Richland County for a man indicted with removing evidence in the Alex Murdaugh cases. Friday morning Attorney General Alan Wilson said Jerry K. Rivers was one of four people indicted by the Grand Jury.

Rivers is accused of removing a cell phone from a scene that law enforcement was conducting a search at that belonged to someone under arrest. He is charged with Obstruction of Justice. Rivers’ hearing was scheduled for 2:15 p.m. at the Richland County Courthouse.

Prosecutors said Rivers was present at a gambling location involving Spencer Roberts. Roberts is an associate of Murdaugh and is also indicted in crimes related to his cases. Investigators called Rivers one of the people ‘downstream’ in the cases.

Police executed a search warrant and arrest for Roberts. Investigators told other individuals at the scene, including Rivers of the search warrant and to empty their pockets.

During this police found 15 grams of heroin and crack. They were also looking for Roberts’ cell phone.

Rivers is alleged to have taken the phone away from the scene, and later when confronted by police admitted he’d removed it from the scene despite being told of the search warrant.

Investigators said he later tried to turn in a different cell phone to police.

Prosecutors alleged Rivers to be one of the individuals who received $89,000 in checks from Murdaugh or other defendants and potentially helped to launder large sums of money from the lawyer.

Bond was granted in the sum of $150,000. Rivers is required to submit to GPS monitoring for a period of 90 days.

The indictment said, “When released from the scene where law enforcement was conducting a lawful search, RIVERS without permission or acknowledgement from law enforcement took an item of evidentiary value that had been seized pursuant to the search warrant. The evidence RIVERS took was a cellular phone belonging to another individual who had been arrested.”

Further, the indictment also indicates this was done as a violation of,

“...the South Carolina Anti-Money Laundering Act, or a crime related to a violation of the Anti-Money Laundering Act; and such conduct also involving and arising out of and in connection with a crime involving narcotics, dangerous drugs, or controlled substances, and such crime being of a multi-county nature and having transpired and having significance in more than one county in this state...”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.