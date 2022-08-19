VA works to raise local awareness of opioid overdose risks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In response to the ongoing opioid crisis, Veterans Affairs Augusta Healthcare System pharmacists are launching an education campaign about the risk of opioid overdose and the use of naloxone to save lives.

Naloxone, often known by the brand name Narcan, is an effective tool in keeping veterans safe if they overdose, said Vanessa Croley, a registered pharmacist with the health system.

“And it’s free to all veterans,” Croley said. “Raising awareness about the risks of opioid overdose – and how to best respond – can save veteran lives. We encourage all our patients and their caregivers to get smart on these issues.”

Veterans seeking naloxone can make a request through their VA provider or contact the VA Augusta pharmacy call center at 706-733-0188, ext. 27729. During the call, a pharmacy technician can put in a request to have the prescription processed through a VA pharmacist or provider.

On Aug. 31, which is also International Overdose Awareness Day, VA Augusta pharmacists will be at the entrance areas of both the 1 Freedom Way and 950 15th St. locations of the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center to demonstrate how to use the naloxone nasal spray, offer educational materials on opioid overdose, and answer questions veterans and their families might have.

Also in the news ...

CLINIC RELOCATION: VA Augusta would also like to announce that the pain management clinic has moved to the first floor of the downtown campus, 950 15th St., next to the same-day clinic near the main entrance. The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

