Suspect arrested in sexual assault at Augusta hotel

Darren Shamell Grant
Darren Shamell Grant(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Decatur man has been arrested on sexual assault charges after an incident at a local hotel, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Darren Shamell Grant, 36, was arrested Thursday and held in Richmond County jail on charges of rape, aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery, according to deputies.

Deputies said they were notified around 5 a.m. Thursday after a 21-year-old female victim from Stone Mountain was awakened by the suspect fondling her in a room at the Wingate by Wyndham hotel, 2123 Noland Connector Drive. She noticed he was naked under the sheets as well, according to a report from deputies.

After returning from the bathroom, she found him fondling a second victim, a 22-year-old from Newnan, according to deputies.

She confronted the suspect and eventually notified her military chain of command about the incident, according to deputies.

The incident was investigated by Richmond County and military law enforcement officers.

