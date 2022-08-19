Submit Photos/Videos
Suspect arrested in drive-by shooting on Jefferson Davis Highway

Brandon Keith Ingram
Brandon Keith Ingram(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting at a woman who was trying to move a stalled car off Jefferson Davis Highway.

It happened between 1:15 and 1:20 July 29 at 631 Jefferson Davis Highway, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE | Edgefield County driver gets prison for DUI that left kids scarred

As a woman was working along with some help to move a broken-down vehicle out of the center of the turning lane, a man drove past and fired one gunshot toward the woman, according to deputies. Children were sitting in the broken-down vehicle, according to deputies.

The shooter continued west toward Augusta, according to deputies.

Authorities on Tuesday arrested Brandon Keith Ingram, 31, in connection with the shooting, and he was booked into Aiken County jail, according to jail records.

He was being held Friday on three counts of assault/attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

