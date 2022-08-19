State grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on nine new charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Grand Jury has issued a new set of indictments on former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the new indictments against Murdaugh, along with indictments for Spencer Anwan Roberts, and Jerry K. Rivers on Friday.

Murdaugh was indicted for four counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses, three counts of money laundering, and two counts of computer crime.

Roberts was indicted for one count of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses, one count of money laundering, one count of computer crime, and one count of insurance fraud.

Rivers was indicted for obstruction of justice.

The crimes charged in the indictments carry the following classifications and penalties:

Obstruction of Justice is punishable by up to 10 years in prison

Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses, Value $10,000 or more is a felony and punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine up to $500

Money Laundering, Value $20,000 - $100,000 is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine up to $250,000 or twice the value of the transactions, whichever is greater

Money Laundering, Value More Than $100,000 is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine up to $250,000 or twice the amount at issue

Computer Crime, Value More Than $10,000 is a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison and/or a fine up to $50,000

Insurance Fraud, Value More Than $10,000 but less than $50,000 is a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison and/or a fine up to $50,000

Altogether, through 18 indictments containing 90 charges against Murdaugh, the State Grand Jury has indicted Murdaugh for schemes to defraud victims of $8,789,447.77.

This State Grand Jury investigation is being conducted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the United States Attorney’s Office.

The case will be prosecuted by The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

