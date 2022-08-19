Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Nonprofit blood bank opening Augusta donation site, hub

insert
insert(The Blood Connection)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Blood Connection, a nonprofit community blood center serving Doctors Hospital of Augusta, is opening a new blood donation center at 3156 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 201. 

The new center is less than a mile from Doctors Hospital and will provide a consistent and convenient location for blood donors in the region.

MORE | Family pays it forward after tick bite threatens dad’s life

Although TBC has been supplying blood to the Georgia medical community for decades, this will be its second fixed-site donation facility in Georgia and first in Augusta.

Formerly known as Carolina-Georgia Blood Center, the organization originally formed to be a blood provider for small hospitals in Georgia and South Carolina, before it eventually grew to become The Blood Connection. 

TBC announced a new partnership as a blood supplier for Doctors Hospital of Augusta in July.  

In addition to providing a convenient location for community members to donate blood, this site will also serve as an operational hub for TBC.  The location will house TBC’s bloodmobiles and team of donor recruiters, phlebotomists, and mobile staging specialists.  Blood mobiles will be dispatched from this location to blood drives across the Augusta region.

The Blood Connection provides blood products to more than 100 hospitals in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.  

To learn more about The Blood Connection, visit thebloodconnection.org.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car runs into electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Road and Quattlebaum Road
4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes
Alpha-gal tick
Local man recovers after a life-threatening disease from a tick bite
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Tony Christopher Jay
Former school athletic director sentenced for sexual assault
Isaiah Nathaniel Bush
Off-duty cop recognizes peeping suspect at bowling alley

Latest News

Fist bump
Job numbers looking good in Georgia, South Carolina
Source: Allstate
Allstate files 25 percent rate increase on Ga. policyholders
Enterprise Mill
Business roundup: $3M in upgrades launched at Enterprise Mill
Disney On Ice
Disney On Ice production returning to Augusta after 4 years