Nonprofit blood bank opening Augusta donation site, hub

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Blood Connection, a nonprofit community blood center serving Doctors Hospital of Augusta, is opening a new blood donation center at 3156 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 201.

The new center is less than a mile from Doctors Hospital and will provide a consistent and convenient location for blood donors in the region.

Although TBC has been supplying blood to the Georgia medical community for decades, this will be its second fixed-site donation facility in Georgia and first in Augusta.

Formerly known as Carolina-Georgia Blood Center, the organization originally formed to be a blood provider for small hospitals in Georgia and South Carolina, before it eventually grew to become The Blood Connection.

TBC announced a new partnership as a blood supplier for Doctors Hospital of Augusta in July.

In addition to providing a convenient location for community members to donate blood, this site will also serve as an operational hub for TBC. The location will house TBC’s bloodmobiles and team of donor recruiters, phlebotomists, and mobile staging specialists. Blood mobiles will be dispatched from this location to blood drives across the Augusta region.

The Blood Connection provides blood products to more than 100 hospitals in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

To learn more about The Blood Connection, visit thebloodconnection.org.

