Masters of Axes Tournament comes to downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking to watch a different type of competition, Broad Axe in downtown Augusta will be hosting an axe throwing tournament on Sunday.

“It’s a big event called the Masters of Axes Tournament. It’s our first World Axe Throwing League sanctioned tournament,” said Vinnie Ingallineras.

He is the owner of Broad Axe Throwing, and he’s excited for the pros to come to him.

“I want the prestige of the plaid jacket to be the axe-throwing equivalent of the green jacket. I want people to look forward to and know that in late August, every year, the destination is going to be Augusta,” he said.

There will be 23 throwers coming from all over the southeast.

One competed in the US Open, three other pros, and some very high-scoring opponents.

If you’re looking to get into axe throwing, you can sign up for a session with true ‘axeperts’, or you can take things to the next level by signing up for a league.

