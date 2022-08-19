Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

How to pack a healthy school lunch for your kids

How to pack a healthy school lunch for your kids
By Zayna Haliburton
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Are you packing your child’s school lunch? If so, are you making sure they are getting all of the nutrients they need?

If you don’t know, Jimmy Taylor with the Wilson Family YMCA has the do’s and dont’s when it comes to packing the lunch box.

Taylor says it’s okay to include that your child’s favorite sweet treat when packing your child’s meal, but keep it in moderation. Pick a day to reward them with extra sugary snacks.

Also, he says it’s important to not only eat healthily, but get that much-needed exercise - whether that be going outside to play, walk, or participating in sports activities.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car runs into electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Road and Quattlebaum Road
4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes
Alpha-gal tick
Local man recovers after a life-threatening disease from a tick bite
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Tony Christopher Jay
Former Washington-Wilkes athletic director sentenced for sexual assault
Isaiah Nathaniel Bush
Off-duty cop recognizes peeping suspect at bowling alley

Latest News

News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 19
d
Broken down boat rescued from Augusta canal
Dr. Kevin O’Gorman, Edgefield County School District Superintendent.
Edgefield County superintendent nominated for Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force
More West Nile positive mosquitoes found
More mosquitoes with West Nile virus found in metro Atlanta