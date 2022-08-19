How to pack a healthy school lunch for your kids

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Are you packing your child’s school lunch? If so, are you making sure they are getting all of the nutrients they need?

If you don’t know, Jimmy Taylor with the Wilson Family YMCA has the do’s and dont’s when it comes to packing the lunch box.

Taylor says it’s okay to include that your child’s favorite sweet treat when packing your child’s meal, but keep it in moderation. Pick a day to reward them with extra sugary snacks.

Also, he says it’s important to not only eat healthily, but get that much-needed exercise - whether that be going outside to play, walk, or participating in sports activities.

