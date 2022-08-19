Grant Me Hope | Marckez is ready to build a life with new family

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Marckez.

The future carpenter enjoys spending time with his friends, riding his bike, golfing, and playing and watching football and basketball games. The Falcons are his favorite team.

He also enjoys drawing, building with LEGO, playing on electronics, watching “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” playing “Monopoly,” and listening to rock and hip-hop music.

At school, where he is attentive, earns good grades, easily grasps new material, and works well with others, Marckez enjoys going to lunch and learning about math.

He looks forward to attending Georgia State University after he graduates from high school.

Marckez needs a loving adoptive family who will give him the attention, support, encouragement, structure, and nurturing environment he needs to continue to thrive and reach his goals.

His family will also need to support his desire to maintain his relationships with his siblings who have been planned for separately.

“I just like to build stuff,” he said. “That’s in my mind. If I’ve got the material, I think I can build whatever I can.”

To inquire about Marckez, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

