Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Grant Me Hope | Marckez is ready to build a life with new family

By Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Marckez.

The future carpenter enjoys spending time with his friends, riding his bike, golfing, and playing and watching football and basketball games. The Falcons are his favorite team.

He also enjoys drawing, building with LEGO, playing on electronics, watching “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” playing “Monopoly,” and listening to rock and hip-hop music.

At school, where he is attentive, earns good grades, easily grasps new material, and works well with others, Marckez enjoys going to lunch and learning about math.

He looks forward to attending Georgia State University after he graduates from high school.

Marckez needs a loving adoptive family who will give him the attention, support, encouragement, structure, and nurturing environment he needs to continue to thrive and reach his goals.

His family will also need to support his desire to maintain his relationships with his siblings who have been planned for separately.

“I just like to build stuff,” he said. “That’s in my mind. If I’ve got the material, I think I can build whatever I can.”

To inquire about Marckez, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car runs into electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Road and Quattlebaum Road
4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes
Alpha-gal tick
Local man recovers after a life-threatening disease from a tick bite
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Tony Christopher Jay
Former school athletic director sentenced for sexual assault
Isaiah Nathaniel Bush
Off-duty cop recognizes peeping suspect at bowling alley

Latest News

What the Tech: How to make sure you have fast internet
What the Tech: How to make sure you have fast internet
What the Tech: How to make sure you have fast internet
Broad Axe Throwing
Masters of Axes Tournament comes to downtown Augusta
Masters of Axes Tournament comes to downtown Augusta
Masters of Axes Tournament comes to downtown Augusta