Another online post puts Glascock County school on alert

GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time this week, a social media post by a student has caused alarm in Glascock County.

Deputies were informed around 10 p.m. Thursday of a social media post picturing a Glascock County middle school student with what appeared to be a handgun at their waistband. The post contained the wording “#schoolday,” according to authorities.

The juvenile was charged with terroristic threats and acts and subsequently detained at a regional youth detention facility, according to the sheriff.

No students or staff were ever in any danger, according to officials.

School continued as usual on Friday, but “out of an abundance of caution, additional security measures are being taken,” the school said.

A similar incident put the school on lockdown Tuesday .

It happened after school officials were made aware of a social media post that pictured a Glascock County 10th-grader with what appeared to be an AR-15 rifle and ammunition vest and the caption “#school day.”

The male student was detained by the Glascock County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

An investigation determined no danger existed and there was never an immediate threat to any students or staff.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.