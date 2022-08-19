Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Another online post puts Glascock County school on alert

generic shreveport police
generic shreveport police(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time this week, a social media post by a student has caused alarm in Glascock County.

Deputies were informed around 10 p.m. Thursday of a social media post picturing a Glascock County middle school student with what appeared to be a handgun at their waistband. The post contained the wording “#schoolday,” according to authorities.

CRIME | Former Washington-Wilkes athletic director sentenced for sexual assault

The juvenile was charged with terroristic threats and acts and subsequently detained at a regional youth detention facility, according to the sheriff.

No students or staff were ever in any danger, according to officials.

School continued as usual on Friday, but “out of an abundance of caution, additional security measures are being taken,” the school said.

A similar incident put the school on lockdown Tuesday.

It happened after school officials were made aware of a social media post that pictured a Glascock County 10th-grader with what appeared to be an AR-15 rifle and ammunition vest and the caption “#school day.”

The male student was detained by the Glascock County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

An investigation determined no danger existed and there was never an immediate threat to any students or staff.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car runs into electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Road and Quattlebaum Road
4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes
Alpha-gal tick
Local man recovers after a life-threatening disease from a tick bite
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Tony Christopher Jay
Former school athletic director sentenced for sexual assault
Isaiah Nathaniel Bush
Off-duty cop recognizes peeping suspect at bowling alley

Latest News

Marcell Ozuna
Atlanta Braves player Marcell Ozuna arrested on DUI charge
Alex Murdaugh
State grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on nine new charges
How to pack a healthy school lunch for your kids
How to pack a healthy school lunch for your kids
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 19