Edgefield County superintendent nominated for Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced Thursday nominations to the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force.

Among the nominees is Edgefield County Superintendent and former Aiken County Public School District principal, Dr. Kevin O’Gorman.

He has also served as the Chief Academic Officer for the Berkeley County School District and is the appointment from the South Carolina Association of School Administrators.

The other recent nominees are Dr. Barbara S. Nielsen and Tim Rhodes.

Nielsen is appointed to serve as the chair of the task force, she has four decades of experience as an educator and has been recognized as a leader in developing curriculum frameworks.

Rhodes is a Veteran of the Army and US Army Reserve. He has been a member of the Abbeville County School Board of Trustees since 2007 and is President of the nonprofit Faith Hunters for Youth. He is also the appointment from the South Carolina School Boards Association

The task force was created in the General Assembly in reaction to teacher shortages and other issues in South Carolina’s educational system. The task force will create recommendations to the Governor, the Speaker of the House and President of the Senate by May 31, 2023. Topics of investigation for the task force include:

Teacher recruitment

Teacher preparation

Educator compensation

Working conditions in the education system

Importing best practices from across the country and redesigning them for South Carolina

Improving teacher evaluation

The panel will eventually include 17 members. These members will include the current South Carolina State Teacher of the Year and three current classroom teachers. These are in addition to appointments from:

The Palmetto State Teachers Association

South Carolina Education Association

South Carolina Alliance of Black School Educators

A member of the Teaching Fellow Program appointed by the Center for Educator Recruitment and Retention

A representative from SC Teacher appointed by the Dean of the College of Education of the University of South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved. WIS contributed to this report.