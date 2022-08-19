Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stalled front will lift north today bringing high rain chances to the CSRA. Coverage of rain will turn more widespread this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 70s most of this morning. Winds will be light and variable with the front around.

There will be a line of showers and storms that lift south to north through the CSRA early today and be north of us by around midday. There will likely be a break from the rain in the middle of day with activity picking up again this evening into tonight. This will be a feast or famine rain event for the CSRA, so some us will receive only 0.25″ while others of us could see over 2″. Highs today will remain in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be light and variable during the day. If you’re heading to high school football games this evening, take an umbrella in case a shower passes by and bring a towel to wipe off wet bleachers.

The weekend looks to stay wet with scattered showers and storms each afternoon. Rain chances will be slightly higher Sunday than Saturday. Morning lows this weekend will stay near 70. Highs will be warmer this weekend and reach the upper 80s. Our pattern stays cooler than average and wet again into early next week. Highs will be in the mid-80s Monday through Wednesday next week with scattered rain chances each day. Keep it here for updates during the week.

