Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Rain likely through tonight. Warmer weekend ahead with a slightly lower chance for afternoon storms.
By Riley Hale
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stalled front will lift north today bringing rain chances to the CSRA. Coverage of rain will turn more isolated tomorrow with better rain chances heading into next week.

Coverage of showers and storms has remained isolated to widely scattered this afternoon with activity picking up again this evening into tonight. This will be a feast or famine rain event for the CSRA, so some us will receive only 0.25″ while others of us could see over 2″. Highs today have remained in the mid to low 80s with a few upper 70s sticking around as well. Winds will be light and variable during the day. If you’re heading to high school football games this evening, take an umbrella in case a shower passes by and bring a towel to wipe off wet bleachers.

The weekend looks to stay a tad bit drier with lower rain chances Saturday in comparison to Sunday. Coverage of showers and storms will be isolated with a better chance for scattered showers and storms by Sunday. Morning lows this weekend will stay near 70. Highs will be warmer as well, reaching into the upper 80s. Our pattern stays cooler than average and wet again as we head into early next week. Highs will be in the mid-80s Monday through Wednesday next week with scattered rain chances each day. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

