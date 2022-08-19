Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta Christian routs Ridge Spring-Monetta 28-7

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Thursday’s night opening thriller at Augusta Christian, the Lions defeated Ridge Spring-Monetta 28-7.

Dallas Carter glided into the endzone from the 3, with a little over four minutes to go in the first quarter. A fast start in the second had Grayson Brooker finding Rod Anderson down the stretch, Wilson Donnelly put the topper on it to make it 13-0.

The Lions finished the first half the same way they started. With a minute on the clock, Carter took Trojans quarterback Jadan Jeffery in the opposite direction to make it 20.

Trojans were able to hold the Lions off in the third up until Evan Landrum sneaked through the line to make it 26, Brooker kept it and made it 28-0.

Ridge Spring-Monetta would get on the board to start off the fourth and wouldn’t see the endzone again before the clocked struck zero.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alpha-gal tick
Local man recovers after a life-threatening disease from a tick bite
Car runs into electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Road and Quattlebaum Road
4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Car accident generic
Car accidents have claimed 9 lives across region this week
This was the scene at River Creek Apartments, 2525 Center West Parkway, after SWAT members...
SWAT officers converge on Augusta apartment complex

Latest News

News 12 Under the Lights
Georgia high school football scores
News 12 Under the Lights
South Carolina high school football scores
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run...
Morton, Olson lead Braves to another easy win over Mets, 5-0
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
College Football National Championship Game returning to Atlanta in 2025