Augusta Christian routs Ridge Spring-Monetta 28-7

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Thursday’s night opening thriller at Augusta Christian, the Lions defeated Ridge Spring-Monetta 28-7.

Dallas Carter glided into the endzone from the 3, with a little over four minutes to go in the first quarter. A fast start in the second had Grayson Brooker finding Rod Anderson down the stretch, Wilson Donnelly put the topper on it to make it 13-0.

The Lions finished the first half the same way they started. With a minute on the clock, Carter took Trojans quarterback Jadan Jeffery in the opposite direction to make it 20.

Trojans were able to hold the Lions off in the third up until Evan Landrum sneaked through the line to make it 26, Brooker kept it and made it 28-0.

Ridge Spring-Monetta would get on the board to start off the fourth and wouldn’t see the endzone again before the clocked struck zero.

