Atlanta Braves player Marcell Ozuna arrested on DUI charge

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta Braves player has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Norcross police arrested Braves outfielder and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna on charges of DUI and failure to maintain lane.

The 31-year-old was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 4:39 a.m. Friday.

Ozuna was also arrested last year and charged with felony assault after Sandy Springs police say they witnessed him choke his wife.

He returned to the Braves for this season after a suspension.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.