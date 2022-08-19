Actor Adam Murray comes to Aiken for comedy show

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Comedian and Stranger Things actor, Adam Murray, came to Aiken County to share his gift of laughter with a local high school.

A month ago, someone saw him wear a 1980s South Aiken High School T-shirt in season four, and it went viral.

South Aiken tried to reprint the shirts to raise money, but Muray says the original designer sent them a cease-and-desist letter.

To help them raise more money, he came with a couple of other entertainers to bring joy to the community for a good cause.

“It started this huge thing. And I was like I used to work in a title one elementary school for like five years right out of college and so I understand how difficult, like, how under-funded schools are and how difficult it is to do the fundraising and stuff,” said Murray.

After the show, he got to meet some of his new fans and signed some autographs.

Murray says it’s been a great experience all around.

