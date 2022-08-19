Absentee ballot applications start Monday in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Election officials in Richmond and Columbia counties will begin accepting applications Monday for absentee ballots for the November midterm elections.

Ballots will start being mailed Oct. 10, and the last day they’ll accept the applications will be Oct. 28.

The ballots will have to be returned by 7 p.m. Nov. 8.

To apply for an absentee ballot in Richmond County, visit https://www.augustaga.gov/2946/Absentee-Ballots.

To apply in Columbia County, visit https://www.columbiacountyga.gov/county/voting-and-results.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.