Victim identified in deadly Aiken County crash

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County coroner has identified the person killed in a Sunday wreck that was among a string of them that’s left nine people dead so far this week in the region .

On Sunday at 6:15 p.m., an SUV overturned and ran into an electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Road and Quattlebaum Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to Aiken Electric, the electrical pole the driver hit caused the local power circuit for the area to shut off.

The collision also caused the vehicle to catch fire.

The driver has been identified as 22- year-old Anthony F. Meunier, of Aiken. The cause of death was blunt-force trauma. Toxicology analysis is pending.

Aiken Electric was able to restore power to the area by 8:30 p.m.

