Tourism brings economic growth to Augusta

By Nick Viland
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tourism is growing again in Augusta.

The numbers are slightly higher than the year before COVID hit.

We are breaking down how conventions and events are bringing in more money to Augusta.

Events like Peach Jam, Pride, and others, including TechNet, which wrapped up Thursday, have brought what Destinations Augusta estimates $29 million of economic impact to Augusta.

With these events and with more to come, The Bee’s Knees’ General Manager, John Porter, says it’ll help move past years 2020 and 2021 when businesses struggled.

“I think Augusta is trying to foster these events and bring these conventions to Augusta. It’s only going to help us move forward in the future,” said Porter.

With these conventions starting to come post-COVID, Porter says people are starting to come out and spend some money.

“I think everybody’s still kind of trying to figure out what that mentality is really, you know, it changed the world so much that I think, you know, people have been kind of getting a little bit more outgoing,” he said.

More people are going out and wanting to explore the city.

“Well, I would say it’s true about us much as true about downtown and there’s a lot of unexpected options and variety in Augusta. There’s some gems here that you can only discover if you really take the time to look around,” said Porter.

Porter wants 2022 to be a stepping stone to a bigger future

“As the years go on and things are getting bigger again. Probably end up having a little more staff and preparation,” he said.

The rest of the year has more things in store, including Arts in the Heart next month that will bring people to town.

For more information, visit Destination Augusta’s website.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

