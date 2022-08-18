South Augusta Farmers Market brings fresh food to help families

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Augusta Farmers Market happens each month, but in August, they are doing something new, a mid-harvest market.

From farm to table, the mid-harvest market had it all.

Dairy cows, fresh produce, local honey, free veggie popsicles, a cooking class, and more.

As inflation rises, it’s harder to get fresh food on the table, and this market was a way for people to help each other.

“It’s always a rising need for local produce,” said South Augusta Farmers Market Manager Joy Brown.

She says it’s really simple.

“No farmers, no food,” she said.

Feeding America says Richmond County sits at 15.5 for food insecurity. A lot of people don’t live close to a grocery store.

Markets like this make a difference.

Angel Little, a consumer said: “The price difference is really economical, and I’m putting my hands on something that somebody has grown.”

Something Little is grateful for.

“I’ve bought plants here, vegetables and fruits here that I wouldn’t have normally bought in the store now,” she said.

Children were able to milk cows and eat organic food. Everyone got to learn more about how to prepare it all.

“We’re finding things that are available to us in our area, and we’ve got somebody here cooking. Cooking demonstrations are good for people who don’t know how to cook,” said Little.

Brown says healthy lifestyles lead to a longer life, which benefits everyone.

“The goal today is just to keep moving to make things better and bring awareness to local fresh produce here in the area,” said Brown.

The market also celebrated World Honeybee Day. If you missed the cooking classes, fresh produce, and products, the regular market is open every third Wednesday and runs through October.

