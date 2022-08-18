Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Report: 14% of doctors admit drinking or doing drugs at work to cope with stress

A new study found that 14% of doctors have consumed alcohol or drugs while at work to manage...
A new study found that 14% of doctors have consumed alcohol or drugs while at work to manage stress.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The COVID-19 pandemic has some healthcare workers stressed out and looking for ways to ease their tensions.

According to a report on healthcare workers’ mental health released Thursday, 21% of physicians say they’ve taken drugs or drank alcohol more than once per day.

Additionally, 14% report consuming alcohol or controlled substances while at work.

The findings from the Mind-Body Health treatment chain APN were based on 1,000 healthcare workers questioned in July.

Researchers also say many of these healthcare workers suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder while experiencing trauma similar to what wartime soldiers go through.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alpha-gal tick
Local man recovers after a life-threatening disease from a tick bite
Car runs into electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Road and Quattlebaum Road
4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes
Car accident generic
Car accidents have claimed 9 lives across region this week
This was the scene at River Creek Apartments, 2525 Center West Parkway, after SWAT members...
SWAT officers converge on Augusta apartment complex
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

A local organization is working to connect fresh produce to families in need.
Community roundup: Food bank to give away fresh produce
FILE - Brian Stelter attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute in New York on Dec....
CNN cancels ‘Reliable Sources’; host Stelter leaving network
FILE - Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks after a hearing challenging the constitutionality...
RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine group kicked off Instagram, Facebook
Authorities in Missouri say Michaela Chism is facing child endangerment charges after her...
Police: Mother facing charges after 3-year-old son found dead with drugs in system