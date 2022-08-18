Submit Photos/Videos
Recycled Rides program donates car to a local single mom

By Will Volk
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local woman got a life-changing gift that will help her pursue her career and take care of her family.

It was all because of some businesses and their big hearts.

“At first, I didn’t think it was the truth. Nobody doesn’t give anything for free, but it proved itself to be true,” said Carla Paschal.

For her, it’s real. The car is hers.

“It makes me very very happy that it’s mine, and I don’t have to worry about nobody coming and taking it from me,” she said.

MORE | Homeowner finds historic streetcars in backyard

She gave up her last car. She couldn’t afford to keep paying for it.

Things have been tough lately.

“I needed assistance with my water and lights, and I reached out to United Way. They were able to help me, and they also started telling me they thought I was a good candidate to receive a charity car,” said Paschal.

It’s all part of a Recycled Rides program.

MORE | Columbia County’s Wellness Wednesday returns for kids

The United Way, Geico, and Kendricks Paint and Body worked together to offer a refurbished 2019 Volkswagen.

They chose this single mother of three.

“My daughter wants to do band this year, so I don’t have to worry about getting nobody to come and get her, pick her up. I can take her and bring her home, so I’m feeling really good about it,” she said.

She can’t wait to drive this home and see her kids’ faces.

“They’re gonna be excited, they’re gonna be, ‘Mom, this is ours?’ Yeah, it’s ours,” said Paschal.

Paschal dreams of working in law enforcement. She says this car will help her pursue that career.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

