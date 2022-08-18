Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Part of a foot, in a shoe, spotted in Yellowstone hot spring

In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, Wy., in June 2015. Park officials are investigating after part of a foot, in a shoe, was found floating in the hot spring on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.(Diane Renkin/National Park Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials are investigating after an employee spotted part of a foot, in a shoe, floating in a hot spring in the southern part of the park.

Officials say the discovery on Tuesday led to the temporary closure of the West Thumb Geyser Basin and its parking lot. The area has since reopened.

Park officials had no more information about the discovery to make public on Thursday.

The shoe was spotted in Abyss Pool, a 53-foot-deep hot spring west of the West Thumb of Yellowstone Lake with a temperature of about 140 degrees.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alpha-gal tick
Local man recovers after a life-threatening disease from a tick bite
Car accident generic
Car accidents have claimed 9 lives across region this week
This was the scene at River Creek Apartments, 2525 Center West Parkway, after SWAT members...
SWAT officers converge on Augusta apartment complex
RUMOR DEBUNKED; no monkeypox at local schools, says UISD
Augusta sees first monkeypox patient as Ga. cases keep rising
Terrell Crawford Jr.
Violent armed tantrum blamed for SWAT raid at Augusta apartments

Latest News

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader
A man in Colorado shot and killed a bear that entered his home over the weekend.
'My immediate thought was to protect my family': Man fatally shoots bear inside home
Fist bump
Georgia’s jobless rate hits new all-time low of 2.8%