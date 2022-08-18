Submit Photos/Videos
McMaster signs bill regulating police misconduct, body cam use, noncertified officers

SC Governor Henry McMaster

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Governor Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing of the Law Enforcement Accreditation Bill, H. 3050. Thursday afternoon.


McMaster signs bill regulating police misconduct, body cam use, noncertified officers(WMBF)

The law requires noncertified officers to work alongside certified officers when on duty, forbidding them from performing law enforcement duties alone until they are fully trained.

Previously, noncertified officers were allowed to work alone.

The law also expands on what qualifies as police misconduct.

According to H.3050, police misconduct includes officers failing to intervene when they see another officer abusing members of the public, regardless of if they are in custody, and willfully failing to report another officer’s misconduct.

The law requires agencies to report officer misconduct to the state within a certain period of time.

The bill also prohibits chokeholds except in situations where deadly force is allowed.

Additionally, it directs the state’s Law Enforcement Training Council to develop standards on the use of force policies, pursuits, no-knock warrants, and body camera use for police work across all agencies in the state.

The law went into effect on July 1.

