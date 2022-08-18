Job numbers looking good in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Employment in the two-state region remains strong, according to statistics released by the states of Georgia and South Carolina.

Here’s a look at the latest stats:

South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. South Carolina’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.2 percent in July, according to statistics released Friday.

More than 16,000 jobs were added and the number of unemployed people decreased by 2,256, according to South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey.

“However, the estimated number of South Carolinians that were employed decreased by 2,293 from June,” said Ellzey. “This means that there was a 4,549 person decline in the labor force for the month of July, a first since the early days of the pandemic.”

The seasonally adjusted, monthly survey of households estimated that the number of people working decreased to 2,323,952. This is a decrease of 2,293 people over the June estimate but a significant increase of more than 50,600 people over the July 2021 estimate.

Nationally, the unemployment rate declined to 3.5 percent from June’s estimate of 3.6 percent, according to a survey.

Industries that reported gains in jobs include:

Education and health care services (4,100)

Government (3,600)

Professional and business services (2,300)

Trade, transportation and utilities (2,300)

Leisure and hospitality (2,100)

Financial activities (900)

Other services (800)

Information (700)

Construction (400)

However, the manufacturing and construction industries declined.

“What we saw in July and are continuing to see in August is a lot of movement in businesses around the state. Initial claims jumped in July as part of the seasonal summer uptick, some businesses are experiencing temporary layoffs waiting for parts and supplies, and while some employers are closing, many others are moving into the state and creating thousands of jobs for South Carolinians,” said Ellzey.

Ellzey said that the department will be highlighting some of the efforts and resources as well as all of the services offered through SC Works.

Georgia

ATLANTA - Georgia’s unemployment rate hit a new record low for the third month in a row, falling to 2.8 percent in July.

The jobless rate dipped from 2.9 percent in June. A year ago, 3.9 percent of Georgia workers were unemployed.

More than 5.1 million people said they were working in May, while 150,000 Georgians were unemployed and seeking work.

Georgia’s jobless rate has been falling or stable — never rising — in every month since hitting an all-time high of 12.3 percent at the start of the pandemic in April 2020.

The number of workers on employer payrolls — the top labor market measure for many economists — rose by 12,000 in Georgia in July, reaching 4.8 million. That’s 214,000 above payroll levels last year.

Payrolls hit a new all-time high for the eighth straight month. Payrolls are measured by a survey of employers, separate from the survey of individuals.

Job numbers were at an all-time high in trade and transportation, 1,019,500, including the retail trade sector, 520,600, transportation and warehousing sector, 271,400, and wholesale trade sector, 227,500, in financial activities, 271,000, in the professional, scientific, and technical services sector, 321,700, and in education and health services, 631,100, including the health care and social assistance sector, 531,700.

The sectors with the most over-the-year job gains included accommodation and food services, 32,400, administrative and support services, 22,000, retail trade, 21,300, professional, scientific, and technical services, 20,800, health care and social assistance, 20,400, transportation and warehousing, 18,800, and wholesale trade, 14,900.

The state released the figures Thursday. They are adjusted to cancel out seasonal fluctuations.

The nationwide unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent in July from 3.6 percent in June. That’s down from 5.4 percent a year ago.

About 5,500 Georgia workers filed for new unemployment benefits in the week that ended Aug. 13.

The overall number of people collecting state unemployment was about 30,000 in the week that ended Aug. 6.

