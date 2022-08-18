Submit Photos/Videos
Former Washington-Wilkes athletic director sentenced for sexual assault

Tony Christopher Jay, 33.
Tony Christopher Jay, 33.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Washington Wilkes school athletic director was found guilty on sexual assault charges stemming from 2021.

Tony Christopher Jay, 33, of Ellijay, was sentenced to 25 years. Three years will be served in confinement and the remainder will be served on probation.

He is also required to pay over $7,500 in fines, must register as a sex offender, must follow a stay-away order by the victim, and surrender his teaching certification.

The charges stem from an eight-month investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on suspicion that Jay was having a sexual relationship with a student.

The relationship between Jay and the student occurred between August 2018 and May 2019, according to authorities.

In February 2021, Jay turned himself in at the Wilkes County Jail. The investigation focused on allegations of sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

On June 8, the GBI was requested to assist the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation after a complaint was filed concerning Jay allegedly having a sexual relationship with someone while they were a student at the school.

