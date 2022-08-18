Submit Photos/Videos
Extremely potent ‘rainbow fentanyl’ found in Carolinas, police say

A Multnomah County Sheriff's Deputy holds a bag of super potent powdered fentanyl also known as...
A Multnomah County Sheriff's Deputy holds a bag of super potent powdered fentanyl also known as 'Rainbow Fentanyl' for its multi-colored appearance.(Multnomah Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department arrested and charged two men for possession of a drug police say is 20 times stronger than fentanyl.

According to the department, on Wednesday morning the narcotics team initiated a search at a home on Sam Brady Road in the Birdtown community for suspected drug activity.

Police said during the search, officials found 18.3 grams of synthetic purple fentanyl and multiple items of drug paraphernalia including items evident of illicit drug sales.

Officials arrested and charged Anthony Keith Welch, 37, with for possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II as well as possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Welch served an outstanding probation violation warrant and served a temporary banishment notice for the Qualla Boundary.

Billy Joel Brady, 54, was also arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Cherokee Indian Police Department said the colored synthetic fentanyl that has been seized in the last few weeks in the Cherokee community is 10 times stronger than carfentanyl and 20 times stronger than fentanyl.

Authorities across the nation are calling the colorful drug “Rainbow fentanyl”.

Our sister station, KPTV, spoke with officials who said the powdered fentanyl resembles the color and consistency of sidewalk chalk which can easily be mistaken by children.

RELATED NEWS: Authorities warn potent ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ is spreading on the West Coast after bag seized in Portland

