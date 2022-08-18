Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Low flood risk through Friday. Temperatures staying cooler than average through weekend.
By Tim Strong
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stalled front will be over the CSRA and keep on and off shower chances in place the next few days.

Rain chances are expected to increase early today. Patchy dense fog is possible early this morning.

Rain chances look highest late tonight through Friday as the stalled front interacts with upper level disturbances producing widespread rain across the region. The marginal flood risk continues Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday will likely stay near 80 with overcast skies and high rain chances during the day. Friday will be similar with high rain chances and cooler highs in the low 80s. Winds will be light and variable with the front around. Rain totals will likely be between 1-2″ with isolated areas seeing 3″+.

The weekend looks to stay wet with scattered showers and storms each afternoon. Morning lows this weekend will stay near 70. Highs will be warmer this weekend and reach the upper 80s. Our pattern stays cooler than average and wet again into early next week. Highs will be in the mid-80s Monday through Wednesday next week with scattered rain chances each day. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene at River Creek Apartments, 2525 Center West Parkway, after SWAT members...
SWAT officers converge on Augusta apartment complex
Car accident generic
Area crashes kill 9 this week, including 3 in Emanuel County
RUMOR DEBUNKED; no monkeypox at local schools, says UISD
Augusta sees first monkeypox patient as Ga. cases keep rising
Terrell Crawford Jr.
Violent armed tantrum blamed for SWAT raid at Augusta apartments
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Edgefield County

Latest News

Riley's 11 PM Forecast
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Lots of Rain
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Wet pattern for the rest of the week
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Rainy Outlook
Rainy and Cool Thru Friday