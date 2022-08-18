California man sentenced in South Carolina in veteran fraud scam conspiracy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A California man was sentenced in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina for his role in a nationwide Ponzi scheme.

Investigators from the FBI and the Veterans Benefits Administration’s Protection and Remediation Division and the Defense Finance Accounting Service said Scott Kohn, 68, of California was the ringleader of a fraud scam that exploited military veterans and elderly investors. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Judge Bruce Hendricks.

Kohn ran a corporation called Future Income Payments LLC (FIP). It was formerly known as Pensions, Annuities and Settlements LLC. Investigators said the company was used to perpetuate a nationwide scam.

The scheme targeted pensioners in financial distress, many of which were military veterans. The scam offered an upfront lump-sum payment in exchange for an assignment of a portion of their rights to monthly pensions and disability payments.

The transactions were labeled as ‘sales’ but investigators said they were actually loans with annual interest rates as high at 240%. Using a network of financial advisors and insurance agents, Kohn solicited thousands of seniors to purchase FIP’s ‘structured cash flows.’ These were the pensioners’ monthly pension payments.

Investigators found Kohn made false reassurances to investors on their rate of return and hiding the nature of the transactions and the financial situation of the business.

During the seven years of the scheme, Kohn drew on FIP money to fund his lifestyle. By the end of the scheme Kohn and the other co-conspirators had caused $310 million in losses to 2,500 retirees and placed 13,000 veterans into the loans.

U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs for the District of South Carolina said,

“These hundreds of millions in losses will reverberate through the victims’ lives long after the defendants serve well-deserved federal prison sentences. This office works tirelessly to protect the people of South Carolina, especially our most loyal and most vulnerable citizens. I appreciate the work of our federal partners and our partners at DOJ for making this prosecution a success.”

In addition to his prison term, Kohn was ordered to forfeit $297 million and be placed on court supervision three years after his term.

Four other defendants have pleaded guilty in this case but have not received sentences yet.

Kraig S. Aiken, 53, Rancho Santa, CA

David N. Kenneally, 59, of Greenville, SC

Melanie Jo Schulze-Miller, 40, of Peoria, AZ

Joseph P. Hipps, 52, of St. Louis, MO

