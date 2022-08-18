Off-duty cop recognizes peeping suspect at bowling alley

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man accused of peeking at a woman in a restroom was arrested after an off-duty Augusta University officer recognized him at a bowling alley, according to authorities.

The peeping incident happened around 3:20 a.m. July 25 in Professional Building 1, 1481 Laney Walker Blvd. on AU’s Health Sciences Campus.

A woman said she was using a stall and heard someone softly enter and turn on the water before walking to the stall next to hers, according to an AU police report.

She then looked up to see a man staring at her from the top of the stall.

She started screaming at the man, causing him to “frantically exit the restroom,” an officer wrote in a report.

Surveillance footage revealed images of the man entering, walking through the building and leaving it, according to police, but he wasn’t found on site.

On Aug. 10, a criminal trespass warning on all AU property was issued to Isaiah Nathaniel Bush, 24, according to a police report.

The next day, an AU officer said he was at Stars and Strikes on Wrightsboro Road with his family when he saw and recognized Bush, who was wanted for arrest on two active warrants, according to police. Police said Bush fled the business after recognizing the officer.

After a search up and down Wrightsboro Road in the area of the bowling alley, Bush was ultimately apprehended, according to police.

As of Thursday afternoon, he remained in Richmond County jail on peeping Tom and criminal trespass charges.

