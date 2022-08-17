Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

What the tech: Explaining the basics for virtual private networks

By Jamey Tucker
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Do you have a virtual private network? Do you need one? Both are great questions, and in the last two years, you’ve probably heard a lot about VPNs.

If you’ve ever worked remotely on your company’s computer, you’ve probably used a virtual private network or VPN.

Why? Because it protects the company’s devices from being hacked or getting malware on the network.

Everyone should use a VPN and for other reasons too. Every device that connects to the internet has an IP address.

MORE | What the Tech: Helpful study apps for back-to-school

You can see yours by searching “What’s my IP”.

This shows where you’re located and what you’re doing online to your internet provider, the government, and hackers.

This presents some security threats regarding your data and activity as your internet provider, trackers, the government, and hackers can see not only your computer’s location but can see your activity or where it’s going online.

A Virtual Private Network, or VPN, gives you a different IP address to hide your location. For example, even if you’re at home, by connecting to a VPN, anyone looking or gathering data will see your computer connection.

This is especially important while working on public WiFi as it hides your computer from the network.

MORE | What the Tech: Gadgets for kids heading off to college

There are other benefits. Most streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Spotify have the rights to show certain movies only in some countries.

If we log onto a virtual private network in Canada, we can watch the TV series Fargo on Netflix.

If we search for it in the United States: it doesn’t appear in the results. Sometimes Netflix and Amazon Prime can tell you’re using a VPN and will block your access to the content.

Another example, playing the “name that tunes” game “Heardle” from Spotify: certain songs are not available in the U.S., but we can play the song and the game by logging on from an IP address in Germany.

There are several recommended VPN services: Express VPN, Nord, and CyberGhost. These are subscription services that work on all of your devices. You connect by choosing a location and connecting.

If you only work from home and have no interest in streaming content or playing games in other countries, a VPN isn’t essential. If you work remotely, live in an apartment, condo, or dorm, you should have a VPN and use it on your computers, phones, and tablets. We don’t recommend free VPN services. Your privacy is worth paying for.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene at River Creek Apartments, 2525 Center West Parkway, after SWAT members...
SWAT officers converge on Augusta apartment complex
RUMOR DEBUNKED; no monkeypox at local schools, says UISD
Augusta sees first monkeypox patient as Ga. cases keep rising
One person died Monday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle and a school bus.
Name released for man killed in crash between dirt bike, bus
Newton County man gored by deer in his backyard
Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Edgefield County

Latest News

Alpha-gal tick
Local man recovers after a life-threatening disease from a tick bite
Local man recovers after a life-threatening disease from a tick bite
Local man recovers after a life-threatening disease from a tick bite
Alfonzo Williams
Burke County sheriff asks for funding to increase level of service
Burke County sheriff asks for funding to increase level of service
Burke County sheriff asks for funding to increase level of service
What mental health resources are available for Aiken County students?