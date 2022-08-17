WATCH: Murdaugh’s attorney holds news conference

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, at 11 a.m., Dick Harpootlian hosted a news conference outside of his office at 1410 Laurel St. in Columbia.

The news conference focused on the recent motion asking a court to order the state of South Carolina to comply with their obligations under court rules and case law to furnish discovery material.

Former Lowcountry attorney Murdaugh is a suspect in the killing of his wife and son, as well as a range of other offenses in separate cases.

