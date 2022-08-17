Violent armed tantrum blamed for SWAT raid at Augusta apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It all started with a missing cellphone, according to a report on what led to a SWAT raid on an Augusta apartment complex.

On Tuesday afternoon, an offensive involving the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and other units led to the arrest of Terrell Crawford Jr., 23, at River Creek Apartments, 2525 Center West Parkway.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office special operations officers converged on an Augusta apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. (WRDW)

Crawford had been the subject of a SWAT call-out on Aug. 1 at his listed residence of 1014 Hunter St. , but had fled the scene before deputies arrived, according to authorities.

Authorities on Wednesday released details about that Aug. 1 incident.

Deputies were called after Crawford’s aunt said he became very angry when he couldn’t find his cellphone and began to make threats toward her and two 8-year-old relatives he blamed for it.

At one point, he said, “You think I’m playing about that cell phone” and fired one round into the ground in the front yard from a handgun.

He told his aunt, “Go ahead and call 911; you’ll be sorry,” deputies reported.

A deputy said a bullet casing was retrieved from the front yard, and the front door and side door had been kicked in. The glass window to the side door was shattered, the bathroom window was broken, and a bedroom window was broken. Inside the residence the TV, computer and ceiling fan were all damaged.

The aunt also said he broke her computer in half and threw it into the street.

As of Wednesday, Crawford was being held in Richmond County jail on charges that include aggravated assault, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, terroristic threats and acts, and cruelty to children in the first degree.

