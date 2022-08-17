Two killed in fatal Orangeburg County crashes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two single-vehicle crashes that killed two people.

The most recent crash happened Wednesday morning around 2:28 a.m.

According to Trooper Nick Pye, a 2017 Toyota SUV was traveling east on Interstate 26 when it ran off the right side of the road near mile marker 157.

The SUV struck a guardrail, and then struck a bridge pillar. The driver suffered fatal injuries in the collision.

This is the second fatal accident in Orangeburg County in 24 hours.

Another accident happened Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. on Vance Road near U.S. 15.

Troopers say a 2010 Ford pickup was traveling east on Vance Road, veered off the road, and struck a tree.

We’ve reached out to the Orangeburg County coroner for the identification of the drivers in the accidents.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.