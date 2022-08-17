Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Two killed in fatal Orangeburg County crashes

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two single-vehicle crashes that killed two people.

MORE | One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Edgefield County

The most recent crash happened Wednesday morning around 2:28 a.m.

According to Trooper Nick Pye, a 2017 Toyota SUV was traveling east on Interstate 26 when it ran off the right side of the road near mile marker 157.

The SUV struck a guardrail, and then struck a bridge pillar. The driver suffered fatal injuries in the collision.

This is the second fatal accident in Orangeburg County in 24 hours.

Another accident happened Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. on Vance Road near U.S. 15.

Troopers say a 2010 Ford pickup was traveling east on Vance Road, veered off the road, and struck a tree.

We’ve reached out to the Orangeburg County coroner for the identification of the drivers in the accidents.

MORE | Weekend accidents kill two drivers in the region

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene at River Creek Apartments, 2525 Center West Parkway, after SWAT members...
SWAT officers converge on Augusta apartment complex
Newton County man gored by deer in his backyard
Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say
One person died Monday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle and a school bus.
Name released for man killed in crash between dirt bike, bus
RUMOR DEBUNKED; no monkeypox at local schools, says UISD
Augusta sees first monkeypox patient as Ga. cases keep rising
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Edgefield County

Latest News

How to help students form good study habits during the year
Helping students form good study habits in school
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 17
Columbia County Commission Chairman Doug Duncan
Columbia County leaders approve tax funds for projects
Columbia County commissioners approve tax funds for community projects
Columbia County commissioners approve tax funds for community projects