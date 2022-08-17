Submit Photos/Videos
Single-vehicle collision leaves 1 person dead in Orangeburg County

South Carolina Highway Patrol
By Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person.

According to Trooper Nick Pye, the accident happened on Vance Road near U.S. 15 Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

MORE | One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Edgefield County

The driver of the 2010 Ford pickup truck was traveling east on Vance Road, traveled off of the road, and struck a tree.

We’ve reached out to the Orangeburg County coroner for identification.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

