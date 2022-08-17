S.C. Supreme Court temporarily blocks abortion law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Planned Parenthood announced Wednesday the South Carolina Supreme Court temporarily blocked South Carolina’s six week SB.1 ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ abortion law.

The unanimous vote comes after Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and the Greenville Women’s Clinic sued. The bill had previously been blocked in federal courts but went into effect on June 27 after the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe V. Wade.

The lawsuit asked the courts to consider if the bill violated the South Carolina constitutional rights to privacy and equal protection. It argues that the law does not provide adequate protections for women’s health and conditions sexual assault survivors’ access to healthcare on providing personal information to law enforcement.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson petitioned the court to declare the law constitutional in July.

The lawsuit went before a trial court, which refused to rule on it and agreed to transfer the case to the South Carolina Supreme Court. An emergency injunction request was denied on July 26.

On July 27 a separate motion was filed to block the law while litigation continues. The Supreme Court has granted a temporary injunction.

Jenny Black, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic said,

“We applaud the court’s decision to protect the people of South Carolina from this cruel law that interferes with a person’s private medical decision. For more than six weeks, patients have been forced to travel hundreds of miles for an abortion or suffer the life-altering consequences of forced pregnancy. Today the court has granted our patients a welcome reprieve, but the fight to restore bodily autonomy to the people of South Carolina is far from over. No matter what happens, we will never stop fighting for our patients’ right to make their own decisions about their bodies and futures.”

Wilson said of Wednesday’s injunction, “While we are disappointed, it’s important to point out this is a temporary injunction. The court didn’t rule on the constitutionality of the Fetal Heartbeat law. We will continue to defend the law.”

READ THE INJUNCTION:

