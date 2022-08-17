Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

S.C. Supreme Court temporarily blocks abortion law

South Carolina's State House
South Carolina's State House(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Planned Parenthood announced Wednesday the South Carolina Supreme Court temporarily blocked South Carolina’s six week SB.1 ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ abortion law.

The unanimous vote comes after Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and the Greenville Women’s Clinic sued. The bill had previously been blocked in federal courts but went into effect on June 27 after the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe V. Wade.

The lawsuit asked the courts to consider if the bill violated the South Carolina constitutional rights to privacy and equal protection. It argues that the law does not provide adequate protections for women’s health and conditions sexual assault survivors’ access to healthcare on providing personal information to law enforcement.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson petitioned the court to declare the law constitutional in July.

The lawsuit went before a trial court, which refused to rule on it and agreed to transfer the case to the South Carolina Supreme Court. An emergency injunction request was denied on July 26.

On July 27 a separate motion was filed to block the law while litigation continues. The Supreme Court has granted a temporary injunction.

Jenny Black, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic said,

“We applaud the court’s decision to protect the people of South Carolina from this cruel law that interferes with a person’s private medical decision. For more than six weeks, patients have been forced to travel hundreds of miles for an abortion or suffer the life-altering consequences of forced pregnancy. Today the court has granted our patients a welcome reprieve, but the fight to restore bodily autonomy to the people of South Carolina is far from over. No matter what happens, we will never stop fighting for our patients’ right to make their own decisions about their bodies and futures.”

Wilson said of Wednesday’s injunction, “While we are disappointed, it’s important to point out this is a temporary injunction. The court didn’t rule on the constitutionality of the Fetal Heartbeat law. We will continue to defend the law.”

READ THE INJUNCTION:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene at River Creek Apartments, 2525 Center West Parkway, after SWAT members...
SWAT officers converge on Augusta apartment complex
RUMOR DEBUNKED; no monkeypox at local schools, says UISD
Augusta sees first monkeypox patient as Ga. cases keep rising
One person died Monday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle and a school bus.
Name released for man killed in crash between dirt bike, bus
Newton County man gored by deer in his backyard
Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Edgefield County

Latest News

Sweet, 4-year-old, FIV+ orange Tabby CREAM PUFF likes to be held and is an indoor-only lap cat.
Pets available for Clear the Shelter Day
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
Joshua Gamble
Former Fort Gordon soldier gets 15 years for child porn
Terrell Crawford Jr.
Violent armed tantrum blamed for SWAT raid at Augusta apartments