Pet adoptions to be free this Saturday in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Animal Shelter and Friends of the Animal Shelter are holding Clear the Shelter Day, the facility’s biggest adoption event of the year, this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

All of the adoptable pets will be sponsored and available for no charge during this event.

Clear the Shelter Day will mostly take place outdoors, with dogs brought out to potential adopters at the shelter, 333 Wire Road.

While the shelter is at full capacity, it is hoped this special event will result in all of the pets on the adoption floor finding forever homes.

“FOTAS and the county staff are working overtime this summer to make sure no adoptable animal has to be euthanized on our watch, but we need the community’s help,” said FOTAS President Jennifer Miller. “Please consider giving a county shelter dog or cat a loving home this Saturday.”

Bring a leash and a pet carrier with you.

HERE ARE SOME OF THE PETS UP FOR ADOPTION:

