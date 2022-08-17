Man indicted on homicide charges following May boat crash that killed 5

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been indicted on homicide charges following a deadly boat crash in the Wilmington River in May.

Mark Stegall was indicted on Wednesday. He is charged with 10 counts of homicide by vessel in the first degree, six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence less safe, and reckless operation.

Each one of these counts has a minimum of three and maximum of 15 years.

He was also charged with two counts of serious injury by vessel for each of the surviving victims.

The indictment details the injuries to each of the survivors including quote “a deprivement” of several body parts, including a leg, an arm, a foot and a toe.

WTOC asked the Chatham County District Attorney’s office for clarification on what “deprivement” means and they said they can’t comment.

According to the indictment, Stegall was operating the boat recklessly by driving on the wrong side of the channel/river while under the influence of alcohol.

In a news release from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, witnesses said two boats traveling in opposite directions collided near the Oatland Island Wildlife Center docks.

These charges come from a joint investigation by the DNR and the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office.

The indictment says the grand jury included 20 people.

Neither Stegall’s attorney nor family members could be reached today for comment.

WTOC does not have a date for his arraignment yet.

Five people were killed in the May 28 boat crash. Christopher Leffler, Lori Leffler, Zach Leffler, and Nathan Leffler were killed in the boat that collided with Stegall’s. Robert Chauncey, who was riding in Stegall’s boat, was also killed. Four people were injured.

