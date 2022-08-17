Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man indicted on homicide charges following May boat crash that killed 5

Mark Stegall
Mark Stegall(Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff and Alyssa Jackson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been indicted on homicide charges following a deadly boat crash in the Wilmington River in May.

Mark Stegall was indicted on Wednesday. He is charged with 10 counts of homicide by vessel in the first degree, six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence less safe, and reckless operation.

Each one of these counts has a minimum of three and maximum of 15 years.

He was also charged with two counts of serious injury by vessel for each of the surviving victims.

The indictment details the injuries to each of the survivors including quote “a deprivement” of several body parts, including a leg, an arm, a foot and a toe.

WTOC asked the Chatham County District Attorney’s office for clarification on what “deprivement” means and they said they can’t comment.

According to the indictment, Stegall was operating the boat recklessly by driving on the wrong side of the channel/river while under the influence of alcohol.

In a news release from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, witnesses said two boats traveling in opposite directions collided near the Oatland Island Wildlife Center docks.

These charges come from a joint investigation by the DNR and the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office.

The indictment says the grand jury included 20 people.

Neither Stegall’s attorney nor family members could be reached today for comment.

WTOC does not have a date for his arraignment yet.

Five people were killed in the May 28 boat crash. Christopher Leffler, Lori Leffler, Zach Leffler, and Nathan Leffler were killed in the boat that collided with Stegall’s. Robert Chauncey, who was riding in Stegall’s boat, was also killed. Four people were injured.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car runs into electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Road and Quattlebaum Road
4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes
Alpha-gal tick
Local man recovers after a life-threatening disease from a tick bite
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Tony Christopher Jay
Former school athletic director sentenced for sexual assault
Isaiah Nathaniel Bush
Off-duty cop recognizes peeping suspect at bowling alley

Latest News

Morning Mix
Entertainment In The Mix: Candlelight Music Series, events for kids and more!
Morning Mix
Are you a beer lover? Check out the 8th annual Augusta Beerfest!
Morning Mix
Welcome the CSRA’s first axe throwing tournament, brought to you by Broad Axe!
Morning Mix
County coordinator Tripp Williams tells us about the 4th Great Georgia Pollinator Census!
Morning Mix
Ponies in the Plaza Grand National event coming to Columbia County!