Former Fort Gordon soldier gets 15 years for child porn

U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former U.S. Army soldier was sentenced to 15 years in prison after admitting he distributed child pornography.

Joshua Gamble, 30, of Fort Gordon, was sentenced to 180 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to distribution of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes.

“Joshua Gamble could have served honorably in the military, but instead served his own depravity by using the internet to exploit vulnerable children,” Estes said.

CRIME | Violent armed tantrum blamed for SWAT raid at Augusta apartments

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall ordered Gamble to pay a fine of $5,000, to serve 20 years of supervised release after completion of his prison term, and to register as a sex offender. There is no parole in the federal system.

As described in court documents and testimony, in 2021 FBI agents were investigating reports of illegal distribution of child pornography via an internet chat application. After searching Gamble’s room in a Fort Gordon barracks, agents arrested Gamble in October 2021. The investigation also determined that prior to joining the U.S. Army in May 2021, Gamble worked as a middle-school paraprofessional in Minnesota.

“This sentence should send a clear message to anyone who would try to take advantage of innocent children,” said Keri Farley, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org.

