Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stalled front will be just south of the CSRA will keep on and off shower chances in place the next few days. A few light to moderate showers are possible early this morning.

The stalled front will lift a little north today and bring us scattered rain chances this morning and afternoon. There is a marginal flood risk, meaning flood prone areas could have minor issues. Highs today will be in the mid to low 80s with cloudy skies expected most of the day. Winds will be out of the northeast generally less than 10 mph.

Rain chances look highest tonight through Friday as the stalled front interacts with upper level disturbances producing widespread rainfall across the region. The marginal flood risk continues Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday will likely stay near 80 with overcast skies and high rain chances during the day. Friday will be similar with high rain chances and cooler highs in the low 80s. Winds will be light and variable with the front around.

The weekend looks to stay wet with scattered showers and storms each afternoon. Highs will be warmer this weekend and reach the upper 80s. Keep it here for updates during the week.

