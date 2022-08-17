Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stalled front will be over the CSRA and keep on and off shower chances in place the next few days.

Heavy rain could trigger flood alerts Thursday and Friday. (WRDW)

The stalled front will lift a little north today and bring us scattered rain chances this afternoon through tonight. There is a marginal flood risk, meaning flood prone areas could have minor issues. Temperatures are remaining much cooler than average this afternoon and will stay in the 70s most of the evening into tonight. Winds will be light out of the northeast overnight into early Thursday. Patchy dense fog is possible late tonight into early Thursday.

Rain chances look highest tonight through Friday as the stalled front interacts with upper level disturbances producing widespread rainfall across the region. The marginal flood risk continues Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday will likely stay near 80 with overcast skies and high rain chances during the day. Friday will be similar with high rain chances and cooler highs in the low 80s. Winds will be light and variable with the front around. Rain totals will likely be between 1-2″ with isolated areas seeing 3″+.

The weekend looks to stay wet with scattered showers and storms each afternoon. Morning lows this weekend will stay near 70. Highs will be warmer this weekend and reach the upper 80s. Our pattern stays cooler than average and wet again into early next week. Highs will be in the mid-80s Monday through Wednesday next week with scattered rain chances each day. Keep it here for updates during the week.

