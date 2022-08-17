Columbia County’s Wellness Wednesday returns for kids

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Helping kids practice healthy lifestyles starts at home.

There is a free program in Columbia County that helps parents, especially the ones that home school, meet those goals.

“I love the excitement. I saw a lot of smiles, and I love seeing them smile when they’re working out,” said Darin Prazer.

He is one of Wellness Wednesday’s instructors. When he’s teaching, it’s not just about martial arts.

“We focus a lot not just on the physical, but also the mental, so we talk about the life skills like respect and discipline and how they can use that in martial arts and in life at home and stuff too,” he said.

Madison Lott works for Columbia County.

“We just really wanted to reach out to the home school community because a lot of times they’re not offered something like this,” she said.

Every Wednesday, they invite kids ages five to twelve to Evans Towne Center Park. They have things like yoga, running, and martial arts.

They’ll also give kids a snack after each class.

“Provides an opportunity for them to socialize and see other people than their teachers at home and their siblings,” she said.

Mallory Sides’ kids are homeschooled.

“It’s good to get out and get exercise and fresh air. It’s good for everybody,” she said.

She’s grateful to have events like this.

“We love it,” said Sides.

The next session is Wednesday at 10 a.m. It is free, but they ask you to register ahead of time.

