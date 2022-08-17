Columbia County leaders plan to create a thriving downtown Evans area

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties.

Most of that growth has focused on neighborhoods. County leaders say they’re focusing on expanding the whole community.

Here’s a look at the plans already in the works.

“They were able to show me their vision of the local area. We just sort of hired an architect that would understand those concepts that the city had, and we went from there,” said John Bojescu.

He is an investor for the Evans Society Center in downtown Evans. He says the county being involved has actually helped out with the overall goal of buildings that look alike.

“We’ve actually established a pretty good team, you know, between government and small business. I thought it actually went very well,” he said.

The overall design with the specific signage and bricks on buildings like the Performing Arts Center and the Meybohm building, Scott Sterling says sets the tone for the area.

“They kind of understand what that expectation is by looking at the other buildings, just kind of knowing this is the baseline, and we’re not going to get anything less than that,” said Sterling, director of planning services.

The county wants creativity with designs but only to a degree.

“We’re certainly amenable to opportunities for creativity and suggestion but, you know, there is a vision, and our expectation is that the development community will walk to that,” he said.

When it all comes together, the goal remains the same with creating a centralized downtown Evans.

“Trying to create a walkable environment that is certainly pleasing, you know, something desirable, but also has that kind of work, live potential,” said Sterling.

The area has a steady crowd, and people have told us they’re excited about what the final product will look like.

