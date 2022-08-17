Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Columbia County leaders plan to create a thriving downtown Evans area

By Nick Viland
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties.

Most of that growth has focused on neighborhoods. County leaders say they’re focusing on expanding the whole community.

Here’s a look at the plans already in the works.

“They were able to show me their vision of the local area. We just sort of hired an architect that would understand those concepts that the city had, and we went from there,” said John Bojescu.

MORE | Columbia County leaders approve tax funds for projects

He is an investor for the Evans Society Center in downtown Evans. He says the county being involved has actually helped out with the overall goal of buildings that look alike.

“We’ve actually established a pretty good team, you know, between government and small business. I thought it actually went very well,” he said.

The overall design with the specific signage and bricks on buildings like the Performing Arts Center and the Meybohm building, Scott Sterling says sets the tone for the area.

“They kind of understand what that expectation is by looking at the other buildings, just kind of knowing this is the baseline, and we’re not going to get anything less than that,” said Sterling, director of planning services.

MORE | Developer, business owner discuss downtown Evans project

The county wants creativity with designs but only to a degree.

“We’re certainly amenable to opportunities for creativity and suggestion but, you know, there is a vision, and our expectation is that the development community will walk to that,” he said.

When it all comes together, the goal remains the same with creating a centralized downtown Evans.

“Trying to create a walkable environment that is certainly pleasing, you know, something desirable, but also has that kind of work, live potential,” said Sterling.

The area has a steady crowd, and people have told us they’re excited about what the final product will look like.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene at River Creek Apartments, 2525 Center West Parkway, after SWAT members...
SWAT officers converge on Augusta apartment complex
RUMOR DEBUNKED; no monkeypox at local schools, says UISD
Augusta sees first monkeypox patient as Ga. cases keep rising
One person died Monday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle and a school bus.
Name released for man killed in crash between dirt bike, bus
Newton County man gored by deer in his backyard
Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Edgefield County

Latest News

Columbia County leaders plan to create a thriving downtown area
Columbia County leaders plan to create a thriving downtown area
MCG pinning ceremony
Medical College of Georgia students commit to rural healthcare
Medical College of Georgia students commit to rural healthcare
Medical College of Georgia students commit to rural healthcare
Alpha-gal tick
Local man recovers after a life-threatening disease from a tick bite