Columbia County commissioners approve tax funds for community projects

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County commissions are supporting a tax, Local Options Sales Tax, or LOST.

Money goes towards some projects in the community. Here’s how they’ll divide and spend it.

“The purpose of a one-cent sales tax and counties are able to administer but then collect those monies are used to reduce property taxes. In essence, dollar for dollar, whatever the millage rate lowering is, we take the money that we get from the LOST and lower the mileage rate for taxes,” said Columbia County Commission Chairman Doug Duncan.

With the money from this tax, 86.5 percent will go to Columbia County, 11 percent to the City of Grovetown, and two and a half percent will go to the City of Harlem. They look at things like population and budget sizes.

The percentages are the same, even though leaders say the county could’ve gotten more.

“Initially, those numbers came in lower where they were, but we want to be partners with them. We know that they have a lot of needs, so we agreed to leave it like it was,” said Duncan.

The tax will remain in effect through 2032, but the commission is looking beyond that.

Another tax, SPLOST, will be on the ballot in November. If voters say yes, SPLOST and LOST are set to take place on Jan. 1.

“This decision we make how it’s going to affect the county in 30 years. So what do we need to be? What decisions do we have to make? What projects do we need to get that vision implemented,” he asked.

